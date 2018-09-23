Police called to airport after passengers denied travel

Police were called to George Best Belfast City Airport this morning after a number of passengers were denied travel on a flight.

While details of the incident are sketchy, it’s understood to have caused some minor disruption for other passengers.

One man tweeted: “Passengers not being allowed onto the ground floor gate area which is locked down.”

A spokesperson for George Best Belfast City Airport said: “Police attended Belfast City Airport to liaise with a number of passengers who were denied travel on a flight this morning.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Police attended George Best Belfast City Airport on Sunday 23rd September to assist with a number of passengers who were denied travel. The passengers were spoken to by police and the matter was resolved without incident a short time later.”