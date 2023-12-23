Police in Causeway Coast and Glens have advised of road closure following a traffic collision
Police advise:
The Drumcroon Road, Garvagh is currently closed to traffic following a road traffic collision.
Emergency services are at the scene. Diversions are in place at the Gorran Road and Moneycarry Road junctions.
Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time.
Updates as available
An earlier road traffic collision on the A2 Sydenham Bypass at Belfast City Airport has been cleared
