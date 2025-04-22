Police to return to scene where elderly pedestrian was killed in collision

By Cate McCurry, PA
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 11:45 BST
Police investigating the death of an elderly pedestrian who was killed in a road crash in Newtownabbey are to return to the scene to carry out a number of tests.

The woman, who was in her 80s, died following a collision with a grey Seat Ateca in the Doagh Road area on January 13 .

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Collision Investigation Unit will carry out tests on Wednesday and the Doagh Road will be closed for a number of hours from 9.30pm onwards, according to the PSNI.

Police said diversions will be clearly signposted and will be in place at the junctions of Station Road and Shore Road.

Access during this time will be facilitated for people living in the area where possible and emergency services.

"We thank the public, including local residents in the area, for their patience as this testing is carried out," a police spokesman said.

