Portadown: Four people taken to hospital after two vehicle crash
Four people were taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash in Portadown this morning
Motorists were urged to avoid the Carn Road area near Carn Industrial Estate and Charlestown Roadu while the police and emergency services dealt with the situation this morning.
The PSNI said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Carn Road, Portadown at approximately 5.10am this morning, Tuesday October 26th.
“Four people have been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.
“The road has since reopened.”
-
Sainsbury’s Craigavon: Union fears for 109 staff as store and filling station, based in Rushmere Shopping Centre, to close-
-
-
Editor’s Message:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.