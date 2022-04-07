Portrush road closed in both directions 'as fire in the area' - diversions in place
The PSNI have closed a major road in the Portrush area as a result of a fire.
By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 10:37 am
A Tweet on @PSNICCGDistrict said: "The Ballybogey Road in Portrush is currently closed in both directions at the junction of Ballyrashane Road and Old Town Road due to an ongoing fire in the area.
"Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey."