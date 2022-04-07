Portrush road closed in both directions as large shed on fire - diversions in place

Firefighters are currently fighting a huge blaze at a shed on the Ballybogey Road, Ballymoney. It has been reported that four fire appliances are currently at the incident.

A Tweet on @TrafficwatchNI says: “#CoAntrim-#BallybogeyRoad in #Portrush is currently closed in both directions at the junction of

#BallyrashaneRoad and #OldTownRoad due to an ongoing fire in the area.

“Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.”

The fire and rescue service attended the incident.