Portrush road closed in both directions as large shed on fire - diversions in place
The PSNI have closed a major road in the Portrush area as a result of a large shed being on fire.
By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 12:56 pm
Firefighters are currently fighting a huge blaze at a shed on the Ballybogey Road, Ballymoney. It has been reported that four fire appliances are currently at the incident.
A Tweet on @TrafficwatchNI says: “#CoAntrim-#BallybogeyRoad in #Portrush is currently closed in both directions at the junction of
#BallyrashaneRoad and #OldTownRoad due to an ongoing fire in the area.
“Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.”