Presidential visit: These are the roads currently closed ahead of visit by US President Joe Biden

A number of roads are currently closed ahead of the visit by President Joe Biden

By Michael Cousins
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST

James Street, Franklin Street, Bedford Street and Clarence Street in Belfast are currently closed to vehicles and will remain closed until Wednesday afternoon.

Businesses in the area are open as normal and police are on the ground to facilitate pedestrians.

The PSNI Road Policing unit has also issued travel advice for anyone travelling to or from Belfast International airport.

They say that traffic disruption is possible in the vicinity of the airport in the lead up to the visit by US President Joe Biden. ‘Those travelling to or from the airport should expect delays and allow extra time for their journey’

The police also advise ‘If you are planning to travel to Belfast to see @POTUS this week, please expect some traffic disruption. Make sure you leave extra time for your journey, consider using public transport and follow the directions of police and event stewards.

Advice has been issued to those travelling to Belfast International Airport
A number of roads are closed during the visit of US President Joe Biden. Picture: Google Maps
A number of roads are closed during the visit of US President Joe Biden. Picture: Google Maps
