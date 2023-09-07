Price of driving tests and MOT examinations to rise in October 2023
Now a practical driving test on a week day will cost £65 instead of £45.50.
And the cost of vehicle tests for cars and light goods vehicles are increasing from £30.50 to £38.
The Department for Infrastructure said that this is the first price rise for most vehicle test fees since 2005 and for most practical driving test fees since 2009.
The price rises will be implemented for tests booked after 1 October, with those booked before that date unaffected.
The changes will also see the price of motorcycle tests rising to £34 and taxis to £147.
A consultation on changes to the fees was carried out and a summary of the consultation responses is available here: https://www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/publications/consultation-report-changing-cost-driving-tests-and-vehicle-tests
Driving and vehicle tests are carried out by the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA), which must cover the cost of delivering services through the income it generates from fees.
The rising cost of delivering services means the DVA is facing a shortfall in its income.
There has been a backlog in MoTs since testing was suspended several times in 2020.