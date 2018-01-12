PSNI appeal for witnesses after man dies in Bessbrook Road crash

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man in his 60s died in a road traffic collision in Markethill on Thursday.

"The vehicle involved was a silver Seat Alhambra," said the PSNI on social media.

"We believe it was travelling along the Bessbrook Road in the direction of the main Markethill/Gosford Road around 2.45pm when the crash happened.

"Were you travelling in the area, particularly along the Bessbrook Road at the time? Did you see the vehicle? Do you have dash cam footage which would show the car? Even if you don't feel it is of relevance, if you have any images of the car on your dash cam before the crash, please get in touch with us.

"Every piece of information we can get could be vital in finding out what has happened. The incident number is 703 of yesterday, 11/01/18."