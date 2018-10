A road traffic collision on a road in Northern Ireland is causing disruption to traffic.

Police are dealing with the collision on the Knockmany Road, Augher, close to the crossroads with the Ballymagowan Road.

The PSNI are currently at the scene.

Emergency services are in attendance, however some traffic disruption may be necessary.

"Please be patient with any diversions to your route and road closures that may be needed. Thank you," said the PSNI.