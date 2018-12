The PSNI has closed a road after what it described as a "serious road traffic collision".

The single vehicle collision occurred on Andersonstown Road at the junction with Slievegallion Drive

The PSNI described the collision as "serious".

"The road will be closed to the Kennedy Way roundabout following a serious one vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon," said the PSNI.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

More details to follow.