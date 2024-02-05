A Speedometer

Inspector Laird said: “Shortly after 2.10am officers were on routine patrol in the Brookmount Road area of Omagh, when they indicated to a white Audi A4 to stop.

“The vehicle made off at speed and a police pursuit followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"During the pursuit the suspect vehicle rammed the patrol car, causing some damage to it and a wooden gate, before making off from the scene.

“A short time later another police crew on patrol located the vehicle and the two suspects fled from the car.

“The two men, both aged 22, were located nearby and close to a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs, which have been seized for further forensic examination.

“They were both arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and other related offences, and remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who saw the white Audi A4, or captured dash-cam footage of its movements, to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 81 05/02/24.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/