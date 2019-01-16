Risk of ice: Drivers advised to ‘exercise caution’

Road users are being advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads due to the risk of icy conditions.

According to the Met Office, many parts of Northern Ireland can expect “wintry showers overnight and potentially some ice around for the Thursday morning commute.”

Trafficwatch NI has urged drivers to be cautious due to the risk of frost and ice.

“Temps forecast to fall below freezing - risk ice & frost on roads @metofficeNI Yellow Warning of Ice for Northern Ireland in place to 11am Thurs 17 Jan - Salting of roads on scheduled network in progress (Wed evening) & further salting is planned overnight,” it tweeted.