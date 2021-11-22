Risk of icy conditions on some routes - main roads salted but motorists asked to exercise caution
There is a risk of ice on some roads this morning, according to TrafficwatchNI.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 7:29 am
A post from them said: “There is a risk of icy conditions on some roads in the North and West of the province this morning.
“Salting has been undertaken on the main routes likely to be affected.
“Road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”