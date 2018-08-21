Road cleared after cyclist injured in road traffic collision

A road has been cleared after a cyclist was injured in a road traffic collision on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near the Iceland retail store on Antrim Road in North Belfast.

Motorists are being told to expect delays.

"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call this afternoon following reports of a road traffic collision involving a cyclist on the Antrim Road, Belfast," said a NIAS spokesperson.

"NIAS despatched one Emergency Ambulance crew to the scene," added the spokesperson.