Road cleared after cyclist injured in road traffic collision

A road has been cleared after a cyclist was injured in a road traffic collision on Tuesday.
The incident occurred near the Iceland retail store on Antrim Road in North Belfast.
There were traffic delays as a result of the collision.
"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call this afternoon following reports of a road traffic collision involving a cyclist on the Antrim Road, Belfast," said a NIAS spokesperson.
"NIAS despatched one Emergency Ambulance crew to the scene," added the spokesperson.