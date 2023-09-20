News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Road closed after slurry spillage - and 'is likely tp be closed for some time'

A road has been closed after a slurry spillage and ‘is likely to remain closed for some time’.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Details of the incident have been released on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Facebook page.

Motorists are advised that the Hanslough Road, Middletown is currently closed between the junctions with Madden Road and Drumhillery Road in Co Armagh due to a slurry spillage,’ it says.

‘The road is likely to remain closed for some time.

‘Please seek an alternative route for your journey’.

Related topics:MotoristsFacebookCraigavon