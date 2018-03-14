Road closed due to fire - ‘emergency services tasked to scene’

Motorists are advised to expect delays after a road in Co Antrim has been closed due to a fire.

It is understood emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident in Carrickfergus.

Detailing the incident, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Victoria Road has been closed between Prince’s Way and Fairview Park due to a fire. Diversions are in place. Expect delays.”

There are no further details at this time.

Commenting on social media, East Antrim UUP MLA John Stewart said: “Hearing that Victoria Road, Carrickfergus is currently closed in both directions due to a fire. NIFRS and PSNI are in attendance and advice is to find alternative route.”