The Comber Road, Ballygowan has been closed to traffic following a serious crash.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Comber Road at the roundabout in Ballygowan is closed due to a serious road traffic collision. The Comber Road is also closed at the Brae Road junction and Magherascouse Road junction. Please seek an alternative route, if possible.”