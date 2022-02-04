Road closure after crash outside Lisburn
The Saintfield road outside Lisburn is now reopen after a road traffic collision earlier today.
The Saintfield Road heading towards Temple was closed for a number of hours in the early afternoon, and The Drumalig Road and Carricknaveagh Road were being used as diversions.
Trafficwatch NI tweeted: “#Lisburn - #Saintfield Road closed heading towards #Temple. Closures in place at Drumalig Road and Temple roundabout. Seek an alternative route if possible. (13:03)”
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Saintfield Road, Lisburn towards Temple is closed due to a road traffic collision.
“Closures are in place at the junction with the Saintfield Road and Drumalig Road and also at the Temple roundabout. Diversions are in place.”