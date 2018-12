A road traffic collision on a road leading on to the M1 is causing significant traffic disruption this afternoon.

The incident occurred on the A12 Westlink, (M1 bound) just after York Street.

The collision is causing significant disruption.

There are long delays on the M2 and M3 as a result of collision.

Both lanes are blocked at present.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if they can.