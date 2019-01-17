Roads being gritted, but drivers warned to be wary

Road users are being urged to exercise caution when travelling due to the risk of ice on many routes.

Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing overnight and there is a risk of ice on roads.

A statement issued by the Department for Infrastructure said: “The salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk was undertaken on Thursday evening.

“Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

“DfI Roads engineers will continue to monitor the weather and road surface temperatures overnight and undertake further salting of the network if required on Friday morning.”