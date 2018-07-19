Ryanair cancels 600 flights to three European countries

Irish low-fares airline, Ryanair, has announced it will cancel up to 600 daily flights to Spain, Portugal and Belgium next week.

Ryanair said it cancelled the flights because of a planned strike by cabin crew in the aforementioned countries. The strike is due to take place on Wednesday July 25 and Thursday July 26.

The strike action is due to take place next week.

Ryanair has cancelled 300 flights on each of the two days the planned industrial is due to take place.

It has not been confirmed if any of the affected flights are to or from U.K. and the Republic of Ireland.

The announcement means 24 per cent of daily flights to and from Spain, 27 per cent of flights to and from Portugal and 31 per cent of daily flights to and from Belgium will be cancelled each of the two days.

It is estimated the cancellations will affect up to 100,000 customers.

Ryanair said it has sent emails and text SMS messages to all customers affected by the cancellations.

Ryanair's chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs described the strike action as "unjustified" and apologised to all affected customers.

“Ryanair sincerely apologises to our customers for these disruptions which we have done our utmost to avoid.

"Given that Ryanair cabin crew enjoy great pay – up to €40,000 p.a. (in countries with high youth unemployment) – industry leading rosters (14 days off each month), great sales commissions, uniform allowances and sick pay, these strikes are entirely unjustified and will achieve nothing other than to disrupt family holidays, and benefit competitor airlines in Belgium, Portugal and Spain.

"All affected customers have been contacted by email and SMS text message earlier today and we will re-accommodate or refund all of those whose flights have been disrupted," he said.