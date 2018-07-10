Ryanair to cancel 30 flights on Thursday

Low fares airline, Ryanair, says it will cancel up to 30 flights to and from Irish airports on Thursday July 12, 2018.

It is expected that all Ireland-to-Europe flights will operate as normal.

Ryanair said it was forced into to cancelling the flights after some the airline's Irish pilots signalled their intent to proceed with strike action on Thursday.

The pilots are represented by the Irish Airline Pilots Association (IALPA), a branch of Fórsa trade union.

"We have tried to avert this disruption, which is unnecessary given Ryanair pilots’ and their union FORSA has received written proposals on seniority, annual leave and base transfers, which are what FORSA claims are the reasons for this strike, yet FORSA has rejected 21 separate invitations to meet Ryanair to negotiate these documents."