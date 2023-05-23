News you can trust since 1737
School closed in Castlereagh as road closure remains in place as PSNI continue search during security alert

Police remain at the scene of a security alert at playing fields in the Church Road area of Castlereagh this morning.
By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd May 2023, 07:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:39 BST

A PSNI statement released this morning confirmed that the security alert at playing fields in the Church Road area of Castlereagh remains ongoing this morning, Tuesday 23rd May.

Sergeant Creelan said: “The playing fields remain closed this morning while searches are being carried out.

"Ammunition technical officers are currently in attendance at the scene.

“A road closure at the junction of the Church Road and Manse Road remains in place at this time.

“Members of the public, including motorists, are reminded to avoid the area.

"We will provide a further update in due course.”

Last night the playing fields – Henry Jones playing fields in Castlereagh – were closed during the security alert.

East Belfast Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) is among the clubs to use the facilities.

A road closure has now been put in place at the junction of the Church Road and Manse Road.

Last night East Belfast GAA issued a statement telling of how they were “disheartened” by the security alert.

Sinn Féin councillor Padráig Donnelly said a security alert at the Church Road and the Henry Jones playing fields had caused disruption.

A security alert is continuing at playing fields in Castlereagh, on the outskirts of east Belfast.A security alert is continuing at playing fields in Castlereagh, on the outskirts of east Belfast.
“A security alert is continuing at the Church Road and the Henry Jones playing fields which have been closed amid searches,” he said.

“This has caused disruption to people in the area and Lough View Integrated Primary School and Nursery has been closed as a result.

“A road closure is in place at the junction of the Church Road and Manse Road and people have been advised by police to avoid the area.

“I would urge people to avoid the area while this alert continues and follow advice from police.”

