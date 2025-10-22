Security alerts ongoing overnight closing roads in Lurgan and Keady - motorists asked to take another route

Police are at the scene of two security alerts in Northern Ireland.

According to the PSNI police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Lough Road area of Lurgan.

They say that cordons are in place – and the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Meanwhile, in another security alert the Granemore Road and Drumbo Road in Keady are currently closed.