Security alerts ongoing overnight closing roads in Lurgan and Keady - motorists asked to take another route
Police are at the scene of two security alerts in Northern Ireland.
According to the PSNI police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Lough Road area of Lurgan.
They say that cordons are in place – and the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.
Meanwhile, in another security alert the Granemore Road and Drumbo Road in Keady are currently closed.
Police have advised that cordons are in place and the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.