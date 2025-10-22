Security alerts ongoing overnight closing roads in Lurgan and Keady - motorists asked to take another route

By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 07:45 BST
Police are at the scene of two security alerts in Northern Ireland.

According to the PSNI police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Lough Road area of Lurgan.

They say that cordons are in place – and the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, in another security alert the Granemore Road and Drumbo Road in Keady are currently closed.

Police have advised that cordons are in place and the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Related topics:Northern IrelandPolicePSNI
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice