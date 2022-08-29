'Serious collision' which closed major road now cleared
The Cushendall Road, Ballymena was last night closed in both directions following a report of a serious road traffic collision, Sunday 28th August.
By Gemma Murray
Monday, 29th August 2022, 7:20 am
Updated
Monday, 29th August 2022, 7:45 am
A statement from the PSNI asked motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.
This morning, a post from TrafficwatchNI said: "#CoAntrim - Road users are advised that the earlier road traffic collision on the Cushendall Road, Ballymena has been cleared and the road has now reopened. (05:24)"