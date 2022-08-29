News you can trust since 1737
'Serious collision' which closed major road now cleared

The Cushendall Road, Ballymena was last night closed in both directions following a report of a serious road traffic collision, Sunday 28th August.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 29th August 2022, 7:20 am
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 7:45 am

A statement from the PSNI asked motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

This morning, a post from TrafficwatchNI said: "#CoAntrim - Road users are advised that the earlier road traffic collision on the Cushendall Road, Ballymena has been cleared and the road has now reopened. (05:24)"

Road closed
BallymenaPSNI