In a statement PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision at around 9.50pm, involving a blue BMW.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIAS.

“A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl sadly died at the scene.

“The Doogary Road, which was closed overnight, has now re-opened.

“Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1806 of 30/04/24."

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they ‘received a 999 call at 22:11 on Tuesday, 30th April following reports of an RTC in the Doogary Road Area, Omagh’.

He added that NIAS despatched one Emergency crew, two Rapid Response Paramedics, and one Ambulance Officer to the incident.

He also confirmed that no patients were taken from the scene.

This morning SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said the A5 road cannot be allowed to claim anymore lives.

The West Tyrone MLA said: “Once again we wake up this morning to the devastating news that two young people have lost their lives on the A5 road.

"My thoughts are with their families and friends today as they come to terms with this tragedy.

"I cannot imagine what they are going through and I know the community will rally around them.

“Since the return of Stormont we have already seen a number of deaths on the A5, this is happening on a regular basis and our community can not continue to brave these losses.

"Every day people are leaving their homes to travel on this road, causing huge worry in their families who can’t be sure that they will come home.

“We need to progress on the A5 redevelopment, we cannot afford any more delays, people’s lives are literally are stake and no excuse can be justified.

"We need to see the Infrastructure Minister publish the PAC findings and set a firm date for work to begin on the A5 before the end of this year.

"This news today is another awful reminder of the danger that everyone who travels on this road faces and it is long past time we do something about it.”

Later, Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley said the community is ‘shocked and devastated’ to learn that two young people have lost their lives on the Doogary Road on the A5.

The West Tyrone MP said: "The community is shocked and devastated to learn that another two young people have lost their lives on the A5 road.

“My immediate thoughts are with these young people’s families and friends as they come to terms with this unimaginable heartbreak today.

“I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts and for attending the scene.

“More families have been left heartbroken by another fatal collision on this dangerous road, and today’s news serves as another sad reminder of the need to move forward and build the A5 with no more delays.