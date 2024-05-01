A5

In a statement PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision at around 9.50pm, involving a blue BMW.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIAS.

“A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl sadly died at the scene.

“The Doogary Road, which was closed overnight, has now re-opened.

“Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1806 of 30/04/24."

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they ‘received a 999 call at 22:11 on Tuesday, 30th April following reports of an RTC in the Doogary Road Area, Omagh’.

He added that NIAS despatched one Emergency crew, two Rapid Response Paramedics, and one Ambulance Officer to the incident.

He also confirmed that no patients were taken from the scene.

This morning SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said: “I am deeply saddened to hear that two people have lost their lives on the A5 road in an accident that occurred overnight.

"This is very tragic and heartbreaking for all those families affected and the wider community.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the young man and woman who have died.”

Calls have been growing for an upgrade of the A5.

Later, Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley said the community is ‘shocked and devastated’ to learn that two young people have lost their lives on the Doogary Road on the A5.

The West Tyrone MP said: "“The community is shocked and devastated to learn that another two young people have lost their lives on the A5 road.

“My immediate thoughts are with these young people’s families and friends as they come to terms with this unimaginable heartbreak today.

“I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts and for attending the scene.

“More families have been left heartbroken by another fatal collision on this dangerous road, and today’s news serves as another sad reminder of the need to move forward and build the A5 with no more delays.