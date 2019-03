There are reports of a six car pile-up on a busy Northern Ireland road this evening.

The collision occurred on Gilnahirk Road West, Belfast.

The P.S.N.I. has closed a section of the road.

The road has been closed at its junction with Gilnahirk Road following the collision.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Emergency services are at the scene.

There are no further details.

Updates to follow.