Some roads are now being reported as being ‘impassable’ in Northern Ireland after temperatures fell below freezing overnight.

The news comes as the PSNI issued a statement advising road users that the Hillhead Road in Ballyclare has been closed due to it being impassable because of snow and ice.

Motorists are being asked to ‘please seek alternate routes for your journey and take extra care when driving’.

The PSNI also issued an alert that road users are ‘advised the Carrowreagh Road in Dundonald has been closed due to it being impassable because of snow and ice’.

‘Please seek alternate routes for your journey and take extra care’.

A post from @TrafficwahctNI adds that a secondary salting operation is now underway and ‘road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads’.

The news comes after the Met Office yesterday issued back-to-back weather warnings for Snow and Ice throughout Northern Ireland as far as Thursday.

This morning the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) warned of disruption to many services it provides ahead of the day of industrial action on Thursday 18 January 2024.

In a statement they said that ‘industrial action will cause disruption to our winter gritting service’ and ‘we would advise people to avoid travel, if possible, on Thursday, 18 January 2024’.

‘Where people need to travel, drivers and other road users will need to take particular care on Thursday and Friday given the potential for icy conditions and ongoing disruption to gritting,’ adds the statement.

‘Where possible, contingency plans are being put in place, but it is expected that there will be widespread disruption on Thursday, which will affect the following services:

A gritter and snow plough

Winter service – gritting of the road network;

Repair of serious infrastructure defects such as manhole collapse or potholes;

Prioritisation of assistance to those incidents with most impact to life and property;

Response and clear-up operation when there are incidents on the road such as oil spills or unexpected debris;

Frost covered leaves in Kilteel, County Kildare during the cold weather.

Drainage infrastructure clearing and cleansing;

MOT services and driving tests;

Strangford Ferry services;

Significantly reduce our capacity to respond to flood emergencies;

Significant delays in responding to calls to the flood incident line’.

The statement adds: ‘We will not know the precise number of staff available until the days of strike action which means it could be Thursday morning before the full impact will be known and understood.

‘The Department will, however, only be able to deliver a fraction of its normal gritting service’.

Yesterday (Monday) a number of weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office.

A Met Office Yellow Weather warning had already been put in place from 3am on Monday 15 January to Tuesday morning – but now weather warnings have been issued to Thursday.

Snow showers, ice and fog have been forecast over the next few days in Northern Ireland.

Today (Tuesday) will see a bright morning “soon becoming cloudy with sleet or snow becoming widespread while turning to rain becoming patchy from late afternoon”.

The forecast adds the maximum temperature should be 4 °C.

And the outlook for Wednesday to Friday, according to the Met Office, is “very cold with the chance of a few snow showers in the north Wednesday, Thursday, windy at times”.

It adds: “Becoming dry and less cold Friday with rain preceded by snow later”.

According to Met Eireann the cold snap is set to continue throughout the week, with forecaster issuing a yellow low temperature and ice warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, which be in effect from 6pm on Monday until 11am on Tuesday.

The Republic of Ireland’s national weather agency warned of possible sleet or snow showers as temperatures plummet overnight.

The forecaster said there is a possibility for icy roads, freezing fog and potential for snow showers.

Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow developing in the northwest of the island is expected, which will spread eastwards overnight.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will continue to be very cold, with frost and ice in many areas.

And further outbreaks of rain, sleet or snow is expected in Ulster, north Connacht and north Leinster, turning mostly to rain.

It will be brighter further south with some sunshine expected on Tuesday. Highest temperatures are expected to be around 6C.

The forecaster said it will continue to be very cold throughout the week, with widespread frost and ice leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

Plenty of dry weather is expected away from the north and northwest where wintry showers will be most frequent.

Wednesday is predicted to be a bitterly cold day with frost, ice, fog and freezing fog at first leading to hazardous travelling conditions.