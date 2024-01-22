Stena Line ferry stuck in the Irish Sea for hours amid heavy waves and fierce winds from Storm Isha

A ferry was left circling the Irish Sea for hours last night as strong winds whipped the vessel.

The ferry, a Stena Line vessel called Estrid, had set off from Liverpool to Belfast yesterday morning.

The sailing is meant to take roughly eight hours.

But after setting out from port at 10.30am yesterday, it arrived at the mouth of Belfast Lough – roughly between the points of Whitehead in east Antrim and Groomsport in Bangor – at 5.30pm, and proceeded no further.

The vessel is on its way eastwards again across the Irish Sea at time of writing.