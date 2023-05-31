News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Streets in Belfast city centre remain closed as fire fighters make safe derelict building that was set ablaze

Multiple roads have been closed in Belfast city centre following a large fire at a building on Samuel Street.
By Gemma Murray
Published 31st May 2023, 08:41 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:19 BST

North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street have been closed while firefighters tackle the blaze.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. See a Tweet from the NIFRS here

Multiple roads have been closed in Belfast city centre following a large fire at a building on Samuel Street. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it was called to the blaze at 02:40 BST on Wednesday.

1.

Multiple roads have been closed in Belfast city centre following a large fire at a building on Samuel Street. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it was called to the blaze at 02:40 BST on Wednesday. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Six fire appliances, two aerial appliances, 40 firefighters and eight officers attended the scene.

2.

Six fire appliances, two aerial appliances, 40 firefighters and eight officers attended the scene. Photo: Kelvin Boyes

Photo Sales
North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street have been closed while firefighters tackle the blaze.

3.

North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street have been closed while firefighters tackle the blaze. Photo: Kelvin Boyes

Photo Sales
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st May 2023 - General view of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre this morning. Photo by Press Eye.

4.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st May 2023 - General view of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre this morning. Photo by Press Eye. Photo: Kelvin Boyes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:BelfastNorth StreetMotoristsMillfieldNIFRS