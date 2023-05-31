Streets in Belfast city centre remain closed as fire fighters make safe derelict building that was set ablaze
Multiple roads have been closed in Belfast city centre following a large fire at a building on Samuel Street.
By Gemma Murray
Published 31st May 2023, 08:41 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:19 BST
North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street have been closed while firefighters tackle the blaze.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area. See a Tweet from the NIFRS here
