Sympathy pours in after 35-year-old man who died after serious once car collision outside Kilrea is named locally
The crash victim has been named locally as 35-year-old Craig McDonald who was the driver and sole occupant of a blue Vauxhall Astra that collided with a tree.
It is understood he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit who are investigating the crash, would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage that could assist their enquiries.
"The number to call is 101, quote reference 1652 02/09/24.”
On social media messages extended to his father Robin McDonald say: “My deepest condolences Robin. So sorry for your loss. Thoughts are with you and your family”, “shocking news Robin, my thoughts are with you and the entire family circle at this really difficult time” and “sincere condolences and prayers for my son in law Robin McDonald academy on the loss of his son Craig”.
And in a statement SDLP MLA Cara Hunter has extended her deepest condolences after the tragic death of a 35-year-old motorist in Kilrea.
Ms Hunter said: “I am heartbroken to learn this morning of the tragic death of a 35-year-old man following a road accident last night in Kilrea.
"I have no doubt that this will be a devastating and life changing loss for his family and friends and I am sure that the local community will rally around them and offer their support in the coming days, weeks, months and years ahead.
"I am appealing to anyone in the area who may have knowledge of the accident to go to the PSNI and share any information they may have.
"Right across our island we have seen far too many accidents on our roads this year and more must be done to keep people safe.
"I look forward to working closely with the Department of Infrastructure and the PSNI to improve the safety of our roads and to identify any changes potentially needed in the local area."
