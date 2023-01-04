A statement from the PSNI says that a white Toyota Aqua is reported to have failed to stop for An Garda Síochána in the Lifford Bridge area at around 12.10am, and drove off towards Strabane.The statement adds that police in Strabane saw the car heading towards Newtownstewart which failed to stop for police again.

But after successful deployment of a stinger device, the vehicle subsequently stopped on Beltany Road in Omagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added that the driver, aged 16- years-old, was arrested on suspicion of driving-related offences, including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, driving when unfit through drink or drug, dangerous driving, going equipped for theft, and driving without a licence.

Teenagers were involved in the car chase

AND four teenage passengers, aged between 15 and 18 years old, were arrested on suspicion of offences including going equipped for theft. All five teenagers remain in custody at this time.

Inspector Kyle Rowntree said: "These arrests are as a result of good work of local officers in Strabane and Tactical Support Group colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As enquiries continue, and as we liaise with An Garda Síochána, we're appealing to anyone who captured dash cam footage of a white Toyota Aqua, from around midnight, being driven between Lifford Bridge and Beltany Road in Omagh to call 101 and quote reference number 13 of 04/01/23."