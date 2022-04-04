These are the Easyjet flights cancelled to Northern Ireland today as Covid infections hit staff numbers

But when asked what impact the cancelled flights will have on Northern Ireland, an Easyjet spokeswoman said it would only impact two flights.

Those flights are one from London Gatwick to Belfast and the return flight back to London Gatwick today.

She said: “As a result of the current high rates of Covid infections across Europe, like all businesses easyJet is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness.

“We have taken action to mitigate this through the rostering of additional standby crew, however, with the current levels of sickness we have also decided to make some cancellations in advance which are focused on consolidating flights where we have multiple frequencies, so customers have more options to rebook their travel, often on the same day. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause to customers on affected flights.

“Customers have been contacted and provided with their options which include rebooking onto an alternative flight or receiving a voucher or full refund.”

It has been reported that around 222 flights have been axed, including 62 that had been scheduled for Monday

The airline has blamed the disruption on staff shortages caused by Covid.

