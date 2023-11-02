All Sections
These pictures show the devastation wreaked around Northern Ireland after flooding

These pictures of flooding in Newry, Banbridge and Portadown tell the story of how families lives have been put on hold thanks to heavy rainfall.
By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 08:04 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 08:35 GMT

Northern Ireland firefighters, over the last three days, have reportedly rescued 48 people from flood-related incidents.

Those call-outs included bringing five people to safety after they had entered water and assisting 12 people to get out of flooded properties.

Firefighters also rescued 31 people from vehicles in floodwater.

The clean up operation has started in Newry, the owners of flooded businesses are facing expensive clean-up operations. Water levels in the most heavily affected areas have receded overnight.

The clean up operation has started in Newry, the owners of flooded businesses are facing expensive clean-up operations. Water levels in the most heavily affected areas have receded overnight.

The clean up operation has started in Newry, the owners of flooded businesses are facing expensive clean-up operations.Water levels in the most heavily affected areas have receded overnight.

The clean up operation has started in Newry, the owners of flooded businesses are facing expensive clean-up operations.Water levels in the most heavily affected areas have receded overnight. Photo: presseye

The clean up operation has started in Newry, the owners of flooded businesses are facing expensive clean-up operations. Water levels in the most heavily affected areas have receded overnight.

The clean up operation has started in Newry, the owners of flooded businesses are facing expensive clean-up operations. Water levels in the most heavily affected areas have receded overnight. Photo: presseye

Pacemaker Press 01-11-2023: Road closures are in place and some public transport services have been cancelled as heavy rain continues to fall across Northern Ireland. Water levels in Newry receded overnight but on Wednesday morning Sugar Island remained flooded.

Pacemaker Press 01-11-2023: Road closures are in place and some public transport services have been cancelled as heavy rain continues to fall across Northern Ireland. Water levels in Newry receded overnight but on Wednesday morning Sugar Island remained flooded.

