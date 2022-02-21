Traffic and Travel update: Full list of road closures: Which roads are closed in Northern Ireland

Which roads are closed by fallen trees

Last updated:21/02/2022 07:50:10

Co Antrim

Larne Ballymena Rd

Ballymena Garvagy Rd

Armagh

Marlacoo Rd

The Moyola River at Tobermore burst its banks on Sunday Morning, flooding the Clooney Road and Island Road, making them impassable.

Tandragee Aghory Rd

Tyrone

Lower Grange Rd

Sixmilecross Tiroony Rd

Co Londonderry

Coleraine Belraugh Rd

Co Down

Bangor Craigdarragh Rd Closed

Co Fermanagh

Edenamolehill Rd

Which roads are closured due to Weather Warnings

Last updated:21/02/2022 06:53:10

Road users should be aware of surface water on some roads across the province after a night of heavy rain, please slow down and drive with care.

List of road closures

Co Down

Keady Road- Armagh-wall collapse - Road Closed

Lurgancahone Road-Rathfriland-Tree Down Road Closed

Loughaghery Road, Hillsborough - Tree down. Road blocked

Blackskull Road Dromore, Tree Down Road Closed

Co Derry

Clooney Road Tobermore-- Burst river bank- Road Closed

Upper Galliagh Road, Derry - Tree down - Road blocked

Co Tyrone

Crevenagh Road Park & Ride Flooded - Ungent call for car owners to return to their cars

Coalistand Road, Dungannon Flood water - Road impassable

Garlaw Road, Clogher, Fallen tree,

Branty Road - Aughnacloy - Road Closed

Co Fermanagh

Makenny Road, Ballinamallard - Floor water - Road closed

Lough Yoan Road - Tree down - Road blocked

Monalla Road - Enniskillen - Road Closed

Tullyavey Road - Enniskillen - Road Closed

Killadeas Road - Enniskillen - Road Closed

Manoo Road Ederney - Road Closed

Co Antrim

Stranmillis Embankment - Grosvenor Bridge/Kings Bridge Tree Down Road Closed

Ballinlea Road, Armoy - Tree down - Road fully blocked

Cogry Road, Ballyclare - Tree down - Road blocked

Co Armagh

Road closed (no name) between Ennisclare Road and Newtownhamilton Road, Armagh

Ballycrummy Road, Armagh - Road impassable due to flooding.

Armagh Road, Tandragee - Flooded - Road closed.

Ballyhoy Rd - Armagh - Road Closed.

Coolkill Road -Armagh - Flooded - Road Closed.