Traffic and Travel update: Full list of road closures: Which roads are closed in Northern Ireland
This is the current list of closes roads supplied by the trafficwatchni
Which roads are closed by fallen trees
Last updated:21/02/2022 07:50:10
Co Antrim
Larne Ballymena Rd
Ballymena Garvagy Rd
Armagh
Marlacoo Rd
Tandragee Aghory Rd
Tyrone
Lower Grange Rd
Sixmilecross Tiroony Rd
Co Londonderry
Coleraine Belraugh Rd
Co Down
Bangor Craigdarragh Rd Closed
Co Fermanagh
Edenamolehill Rd
Which roads are closured due to Weather Warnings
Last updated:21/02/2022 06:53:10
Road users should be aware of surface water on some roads across the province after a night of heavy rain, please slow down and drive with care.
List of road closures
Co Down
Keady Road- Armagh-wall collapse - Road Closed
Lurgancahone Road-Rathfriland-Tree Down Road Closed
Loughaghery Road, Hillsborough - Tree down. Road blocked
Blackskull Road Dromore, Tree Down Road Closed
Co Derry
Clooney Road Tobermore-- Burst river bank- Road Closed
Upper Galliagh Road, Derry - Tree down - Road blocked
Co Tyrone
Crevenagh Road Park & Ride Flooded - Ungent call for car owners to return to their cars
Coalistand Road, Dungannon Flood water - Road impassable
Garlaw Road, Clogher, Fallen tree,
Branty Road - Aughnacloy - Road Closed
Co Fermanagh
Makenny Road, Ballinamallard - Floor water - Road closed
Lough Yoan Road - Tree down - Road blocked
Monalla Road - Enniskillen - Road Closed
Tullyavey Road - Enniskillen - Road Closed
Killadeas Road - Enniskillen - Road Closed
Manoo Road Ederney - Road Closed
Co Antrim
Stranmillis Embankment - Grosvenor Bridge/Kings Bridge Tree Down Road Closed
Ballinlea Road, Armoy - Tree down - Road fully blocked
Cogry Road, Ballyclare - Tree down - Road blocked
Co Armagh
Road closed (no name) between Ennisclare Road and Newtownhamilton Road, Armagh
Ballycrummy Road, Armagh - Road impassable due to flooding.
Armagh Road, Tandragee - Flooded - Road closed.
Ballyhoy Rd - Armagh - Road Closed.
Coolkill Road -Armagh - Flooded - Road Closed.
Drumilly Road, Armagh, Road closed