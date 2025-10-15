Thomas Lagan: Funeral today for tragic 21-year-old 'gentle giant' after horror traffic collision
A death notice says that Thomas Brendan from Cookstown died tragically on October 10 2025.
In an online post, Mr Lagan’s mum Naomi posted: ‘My baby my son my protector my gentle giant. My heart is so broken. I can't believe I've to lay you to rest.
"I don’t know how your brothers or sisters are ever going to move on. I’m so sorry I couldn't protect you or stop this from happening.
"Forever my baby my beautiful Thomas I will always love you x.’
In a statement, police said they received a report of a crash involving a grey Seat Leon and a grey Volkswagen Bora on the Pomeroy Road shortly after 6.45am.
A woman was transferred to hospital for treatment for her injuries after the collision.
His funeral notice describes him as the ‘beloved son of Naomi and Anthony’ and ‘cherished brother of Daniel, James, Tianna, Caden, Elianna, Pedrina, Leo, Mia, Eamonn Óg and Annie’ and ‘loving partner of Aoife’.
His funeral will leave from his home on Wednesday (October 15th) at 10:10am going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown for 11:00am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetry.
And his funeral can be watched online here
And in another tribute Mr Lagan’s employer J&B Engineering based in Cookstown said: ‘It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our valued colleague and friend, Thomas Lagan, on 10th October 2025.
“Thomas was an integral part of J&B Engineering, known not only for his exceptional work ethic but also for his kindness, warmth, and quiet nature.
“His contributions to our team and his positive spirit will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.
“Our thoughts are with Thomas’s family, especially Thomas’s brother James our colleague, his brother Daniel a former employee, his friends, and all those who loved him during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as a cherished member of the J&B Engineering family.
“May his gentle soul rest in peace.”
Mr Lagan was a former pupil at Holy Trinity Primary School in Cookstown and they expressed how they were “deeply saddened” by Mr Lagan’s death.
A spokesperson said: “Thomas was a valued member of our school community, remembered fondly by staff and former pupils for his warmth, kindness and gentle and helpful spirit.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.
“May he rest in peace.”
Hundreds of other tributes were paid to the young man including:
Sarah Lagan – Such sad news. He was a lovely lad around school. He was in for one of the last open nights chatting to me about what he was doing since leaving school. Condolences to the family. May Thomas rest in peace’
Audrey Beattie – ‘Absolutely heartbreaking. Thinking of all his family and friends at this sad time. Thomas was one of the nicest young lads you could ever meet’
Colin Moore - ‘So sad rest in peace Thomas it was a pleasure to have known you young fella thinking of your family and friends at this sad time’
Sophia Armstrong - ‘The worst news any family can receive. God bless them. Gone to soon may he rest in peace and may his family get the strength to cope. X’