Three car collision on Westlink - cars moved to hard shoulder

NewsThree car collision on Westlink - cars moved to hard shoulderA three vehicle collision on the Westlink has now been cleared, according to TrafficwatchNI.By Gemma MurrayWednesday, 10th November 2021, 4:18 pmUpdated Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 4:27 pm It has emerged that all vehicles have now been moved "to the verge and all lanes running". Earlier a Tweet on TrafficwatchNI said: "There has been a three vehicle collision on the #Westlink/ #M2/#York Street Junction Knock on delays likely."Traffic and travelWestlink