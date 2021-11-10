Three car collision on Westlink - cars moved to hard shoulder

A three vehicle collision on the Westlink has now been cleared, according to TrafficwatchNI.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 4:18 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 4:27 pm

It has emerged that all vehicles have now been moved “to the verge and all lanes running”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Earlier a Tweet on TrafficwatchNI said: “There has been a three vehicle collision on the #Westlink/ #M2/#York Street Junction Knock on delays likely.”

Traffic and travel
Westlink