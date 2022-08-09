Tom Topping: Shock after sudden farm death of popular businessman

The scene of the incident in Larne yesterday

A former hotel owner, he died after a suspected farm accident near his home in Co Antrim yesterday.

He owned Topping Meats, a big supplier in Co Antrim, and previously ran the Highways Hotel in Larne.

Mr Topping, who was aged in his 70s, passed away following an incident involving a vehicle, according to locals.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating.

Yesterday a PSNI spokesman said that police were at the scene of the sudden death of a man in his 70s in the Rectory Road area of Larne.

They added that the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson, a neighbour of Mr Topping, said: "I had just arrived home from the office as the police arrived trying to find Tom's house.

"Tom Topping lived just down the lane from me. The air ambulance arrived soon after that."

"It is very sad as he had just built that house beside me."

Mr Wilson said he always saw Mr Topping driving about in a wee truck.

"He has a daughter and two sons who were always around. They all seem to work in the business and saw each other all the time. And if I was ever invited to any of these charity breakfasts or dinners, Tom would be there. He was well known and respected. He had a full life and was involved in many organisations.

"I called down to see the family and they are all in shock at what has happened. This is a very difficult time for them and I know everyone in the area extends their deepest sympathies."

A spokesman for Hospitality Ulster said: "A very sad loss, Tom was a gentleman and will be missed by everyone that knew him. RIP Larne businessman Tom Topping dies after suspected farm accident."

A death notice on funeraltimes.com says - ‘Thomas James (Tom) TOPPING - THOMAS JAMES (TOM), Suddenly 8th August 2022, Late of Ballylesson Road, Magheramorne, Larne.’

It adds that the house is ‘strictly private please’.