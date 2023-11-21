Tractor run organised to take tragic 18-year-old Cathal McCrory 'on his last run today' to church for funeral

The funeral will be held later today for teenager Cathal Sean McCrory who died in a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Katesbridge, county Down on Saturday.

A death notice says the youngster died ‘tragically’ on November 18 and is the ‘dearly loved son of Peter and Pauline, loving brother of Declan (Zoe), Niamh (George) and Ronan (Alex)’.

He is also described as the “cherished grandson of Sean and the late Annie McCrory and Jack and the late Teresa Campbell and adored boyfriend of Skye”.

His funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday (November 21) in St Colmans Church, Dromore at 12 noon followed by interment in adjoining graveyard.

In addition, the family ask “young people attending the funeral to wear casual clothing (TANG)”.

His Requiem Mass is understood to be screened live from the parishes Facebook page.

Today, on social media his father Peter McCrory says the family “are taking our wee Cathal McCrory on his last run today”.

He adds that “a lot of his wee friends will be following the funeral from our home to the Chapel in tractors” adding that he hopes “this will not cause to much trouble”.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to the teenager online.

Saint Patrick’s College, Banbridge said: “The community of Saint Patrick’s College are devastated to learn of the death of highly regarded past pupil, Cathal McCrory.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire McCrory family at this difficult time.

"May the lovely Cathal Rest In Peace.

Cathal McCrory

"Our school will be open tomorrow between 1pm and 3pm for past and present members of our school community.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.

St. Colman's P.S Dromore said: “It is with deep sadness that we learned the news of the death of Cathal McCrory.

"Cathal is a past pupil of St. Colman’s and beloved son of our esteemed colleague, Pauline.

Cathal McCrory

" On behalf of our whole school community I want to extend our sympathies to Pauline and Peter and to Cathal’s siblings, Niamh, Ronan and Declan and to the extended McCrory family.