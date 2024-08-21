Traffic and travel: Ballyclare route just reopened after motorists were asked to avoid Ballyclare Road with ongoing fire at premises in area

By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Aug 2024, 08:21 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 08:39 BST
Motorists are advised to avoid the Ballyclare Road area of Ballyclare this morning.

Motorists are advised to avoid the route following a fire at premises in the area.

Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service remain at the scene and motorists should seek alternative main routes for their journey.

