Traffic and travel: Ballyclare route just reopened after motorists were asked to avoid Ballyclare Road with ongoing fire at premises in area
Motorists are advised to avoid the Ballyclare Road area of Ballyclare this morning.
Motorists are advised to avoid the route following a fire at premises in the area.
Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service remain at the scene and motorists should seek alternative main routes for their journey.
