Traffic and Travel: Build-up of traffic on the Sydenham Bypass due to traffic collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A statement from the PSNI added that officers are at the scene assisting with traffic control.

They ask motorists to ‘please seek an alternative route this morning, if possible’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on @TrafficwatchNI says in Belfast ‘the traffic signals at the Dee Street / A2 Sydenham By Pass are not working following an on going road traffic collision at the junction’.

‘Police now on site.

‘Road users are advised to approach the junction with extra care while - delays can be expected on all approaches (the incident itself being on the Sydenham By Pass out of town side of the junction heading towards the City Airport’.

And in Bangor there is a ‘road traffic collision on Abbey Street at Roundabout at Railway Station’.

Police are attending and motorists should ‘expect delays’.

Traffic jam

Meanwhile in the Greater Belfast area traffic starting to get busy on the following routes:-

M1 Belfast bound J8 Blaris to the Lisburn Motorway Services

leaving the M2 at Nelson Street