Traffic and Travel: Closed roads - roads closed due to flooding and landslides - parts of Newry under water - full list of current road closures - main Dublin route closed
The amber weather warning for rain expired at 9am this morning but a yellow warning remains in place until 12noon.
The next yellow warning starts at 9pm this evening running until 9am on Wednesday (November 1)
A further yellow warning associated with Storm Ciaran starts at 6am on Thursday morning (November 2) running until midnight on the same day
Parts of Newry in County Down are under water after the city's canal burst its banks on Monday.
Live travel updates for Northern Ireland on Tuesday October 31 2023
Met Office Thursday weather warnings for the UK
Weather warning for heavy rain still in place this morning. Travel disruption, dangerous driving conditions, flooding, fast-flowing or deep floodwater & loss of power & other essential services possible. Flooding Incident Line 0300 2000 100. https://nidirect.gov.uk/rain @deptinfra
For motorists travelling to or from Southern Ireland. Due to flooding the N1 has been closed in both directions at Junction 20 (turn off for Carrickdale Hotel). (09:43)
Elsewhere the following road closures are in place.
Co Down
- Bangor - Ballysallagh Road is impassable due to flooding.
- Newry Road from Rathfriland Road Roundabout to Mayobridge closed due to flooding.
- Ferryhill Road, Newry closed due to a landslide.
- A2 Shore Road leaving Rostrevor closed due to a landslide. Local diversion in place.
- Mayobridge - Hilltown Road is impassable due to flooding between Maybridge and Hilltown
- Killowen - The A2 Killowen Road closed due to the possibility of landslips - Rostrevor to Kilkeel traffic will be diverted via Rostrevor – Hilltown – Kilcoo – Castlewellan – Newcastle - Kilkeel. Allow extra time for your journey.
- Scrava - The B3 Legananny Rd has been closed between the Old Mill Road and Lisnagade Road following damage to a bridge - Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey
- Strangford :Black Causeway Road, Strangford has been closed due to flooding at a number of locations along the route.
- Moira - A26 Glenavy Road remains closed due to flooding leaving M1 Moira Road roundabout. Surrounding roads are also badly affected with flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey. International Airport traffic may want to consider using M1. A12 & M2 as an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.
- Newry - Camlough Road / Newtown Road closed due to flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.
- Newry – The A25 Rathfriland/Finnard Rd is closed between Shinn Straight and the Arddarragh crossroads due to severe flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.
- Helens Bay - The Bridge Road South has been closed due to flooding - Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
- Ballynahinch - Drumgiven Road closed from Creevyargon Road to Cahard Road due to severe flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
Co Armagh
- Battlehill Road, Richill closed due to flooding between Dobbin Road and Kilomore Road.
- Armagh Road in Tandragee is closed due to flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
- Ballcrummy Road, Armagh closed due to flooding
- Mullenure Lane, Armagh closed due to flooding
- Bolton Road outside Markethill Road closed due to flooding
Police Newry, Mourne and Down
The public are advised to avoid Newry City Centre as it is experiencing unprecedented levels of flooding due to the canal bursting its banks overnight
Police Lisburn and Castlereagh
The Clarehill Road in Moira is closed due to severe flooding. A number of other roads between Hillsborough and Moira have also been reported as impassable and police would ask drivers to avoid this area.
Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon
The Portadown Road in Armagh is currently closed between the junctions of Battlehill Road, Dobbin Road and Killmore Road due to flooding in the area. Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon
The Knockmenagh Road in Craigavon is currently impassable due to flooding. Please seek an alternative route.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:
Storm Ciarán continues to spread wet and very windy weather northeastwards Thursday. Gales or severe gales across the south for a time. Winds easing Friday further showers likely Saturday.