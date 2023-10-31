For motorists heading to Southern Ireland. Due to flooding the N1 has been closed in both directions at Junction 20 (turn off for Carrickdale Hotel).

Elsewhere the following road closures are in place.

Co Down

Bangor - Ballysallagh Road is impassable due to flooding.

Newry Road from Rathfriland Road Roundabout to Mayobridge closed due to flooding.

Ferryhill Road, Newry closed due to a landslide.

A2 Shore Road leaving Rostrevor closed due to a landslide. Local diversion in place.

Mayobridge - Hilltown Road is impassable due to flooding between Maybridge and Hilltown

Killowen - The A2 Killowen Road closed due to the possibility of landslips - Rostrevor to Kilkeel traffic will be diverted via Rostrevor – Hilltown – Kilcoo – Castlewellan – Newcastle - Kilkeel. Allow extra time for your journey.

Scrava - The B3 Legananny Rd has been closed between the Old Mill Road and Lisnagade Road following damage to a bridge - Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey

Strangford :Black Causeway Road, Strangford has been closed due to flooding at a number of locations along the route.

Moira - A26 Glenavy Road remains closed due to flooding leaving M1 Moira Road roundabout. Surrounding roads are also badly affected with flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey. International Airport traffic may want to consider using M1. A12 & M2 as an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.

Newry - Camlough Road / Newtown Road closed due to flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.

Newry – The A25 Rathfriland/Finnard Rd is closed between Shinn Straight and the Arddarragh crossroads due to severe flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.

Helens Bay - The Bridge Road South has been closed due to flooding - Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

Ballynahinch - Drumgiven Road closed from Creevyargon Road to Cahard Road due to severe flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

Co Armagh