Traffic and travel: Collision on Westlink causing disruption

Motorists are being warned to expect possible traffic disruption in and around Belfast this morning following a road traffic collision on the Westlink.

Trafficwatch NI tweeted: “Belfast: There has been a collision on the A12 Westlink (M1 bound) just after York Street. Outer lane blocked. Expect longer than usual delays joining the Westlink from the M2 and M3. (07:33).”

PSNI Road Policing subsequently tweeted: “Drivers in Belfast are advised that while an earlier road traffic collision at the start of the West Link heading towards the M1 has been cleared, delays are still likely. Avoid the area, if possible.”