Traffic and Travel: County Down route closed due to road traffic collision

Police have issued travel advice following an overnight road closure
By Michael Cousins
Published 29th May 2023, 07:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 07:46 BST

The police said: Motorists are advised that the Ballyhornan Road in Downpatrick is currently closed between the Ballycruttle Road and Crew Road junctions due to a road traffic collision. Please seek alternative routes for your journey.’

More information as available

Ballyhornan Road in DownpatrickBallyhornan Road in Downpatrick
