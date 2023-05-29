Traffic and Travel: County Down route closed due to road traffic collision
Police have issued travel advice following an overnight road closure
By Michael Cousins
Published 29th May 2023, 07:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 07:46 BST
The police said: ‘Motorists are advised that the Ballyhornan Road in Downpatrick is currently closed between the Ballycruttle Road and Crew Road junctions due to a road traffic collision. Please seek alternative routes for your journey.’
