Traffic and travel: delays for morning motorway traffic after collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Motorists are being delayed in heavy traffic this morning outside Antrim. A post on TrafficwatchNI said: "RTC M2 citybound J6 Rathbeg (08:32) delays in the area @PSNITraffic just arrived". A later post reports that the vehicles involved have been moved to the hard shoulder. Traffic Traffic and travel: Diversions planned with £150,000 roadworks on major route