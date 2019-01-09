Traffic and travel: Disruption on M1 and M2 motorways

Drivers are being warned to expect possible delays on sections of the M1 and M2 motorways heading towards Belfast this morning.

Trafficwatch NI is reporting tailbacks on both routes, due to a broken down car on the M1 near Stockmans Lane, and a road traffic collision on the M2 near Fortwilliam.

Posting on Twitter, Trafficwatch NI said: “#Belfast delays M2 Foreshore citybound - RTC around the Fortwilliam citybound on-slip (07:26)

“#Belfast broken down car M1 citybound outer lane btw J2 Stockmans Lane & J1 Broadway - expect delays - passable with care (07:45)”