Traffic and travel: Lorry sheds load making road impassable Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A lorry has shed its load on the Creagh Road in Toomebridge, Co Antrim. A post on TrafficwatchNI said: "Toomebridge: We have received reports that a lorry has shed its load on Creagh Road. Stopped in traffic "Seek an alternative route if possible while this is being cleared up." N.I. pedestrian hospitalised after road traffic collision