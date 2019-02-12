Traffic and travel: Lorry sheds load making road impassable

A lorry has shed its load on the Creagh Road in Toomebridge, Co Antrim.

A post on TrafficwatchNI said: "Toomebridge: We have received reports that a lorry has shed its load on Creagh Road.

Stopped in traffic

"Seek an alternative route if possible while this is being cleared up."