Traffic and travel: morning traffic delays around NI with heavy rainfall

Motorists should expect to be stuck in heavy traffic this morning after a night of heavy heavy rainfall left many with difficult driving conditions,

Both the PSNI and TrafficwatchNI are advising motorists to take extra care this morning.

The Hillhall road heading towards Lisburn this morning. Photo Robert Moore

The Hillhall road heading towards Lisburn this morning. Photo Robert Moore

